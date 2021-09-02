News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Couple celebrating golden anniversary with friends who married on same date

Published: 9:00 AM September 2, 2021    Updated: 12:01 PM September 2, 2021
Rita and Mike Benstead

Rita and Mike Benstead are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. - Credit: Mike Benstead

A Weston couple are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary by going on holiday with two couples they met on their honeymoon. 

Mike Benstead and Rita Webber married at St Michael’s Church in Brent Knoll on September 4 in 1971. 

After a reception at the Webbington Country Club, in Axbridge, they enjoyed a honeymoon at the Royal Hotel in Ostend, Belgium. 

Rita and Mike Benstead

Mike and Rita on their wedding day. - Credit: Mike Benstead

During their stay, they met two other newly-married couples - from Bristol and Penrith - who had also tied the knot on September 4. 

They became close friends and have meet up regularly over the years. Each couple has two children, who have also become friends. 

On their 40th wedding anniversary, the couples all returned to Ostend to celebrate the special occasion. This year, to mark their joint golden wedding anniversary, they are meeting up in London for three days. 

Mike said: “We have met up often and shared our journey through married life together. 

“It is unusual in this this day and age that three couples have remained married and stayed friends for all these years.” 

