Weston couple marry in intimate ceremony after dream wedding cancelled due to pandemic

A Weston couple said their vows in front of two witnesses after they were forced to cancel their wedding just weeks before their big day.

Amanda Glennie and Tom Williams were due to get married at The Royal Hotel in May this year with 100 guests, but due to the pandemic, they made the difficult decision to cancel just before the lockdown in March.

They rearranged their wedding for May 2021, but were concerned this still might not go ahead due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Amanda, aged 24, and Tom, aged 25, decided they just wanted to be husband and wife, so they organised an intimate ceremony on November 1.

Amanda said: “We made a decision mid March to cancel the wedding just before the lockdown was announced and felt really upset that we were just a few months away and we had put so much effort into planning the wedding that was now looking like it’d be another year away.

“You realise that you just want to be married and that the party can wait so we decided to get married on November 1 at the registry office.

“We’d planned it with the 30 guests you were allowed which would be just our close family but then rules changed again to only 15 guests. We just couldn’t decide who to have so we decided to still go ahead with November 1 but with just two witnesses, our mums, Helen and Claire.”

The couple are planning to hold a wedding reception with family and friends next year

Amanda added: “Our wedding day on November 1 was amazing, we had a local photographer, Faith Imagery, who took a few photos outside the registry office and then we just walked along the seafront – in the pouring rain – and she took lots of photos as we made our way to the Old Thatched Cottage for a Sunday lunch which was so lovely.

“Everyone walking past was congratulating us, we felt very special.

“We didn’t tell many people we were getting married, so once we announced it later that day, all our friends and family were so shocked but very happy for us and we received so many well wishes, cards, presents and flowers.

“It has been a lovely time and everyone has been so understanding. They all know that after nine-and-a-half years together we just wanted to be married and be Mr and Mrs Williams.”