Couple shares the secret to their 70-year marriage

Gordon and Maureen Clarke celebrate their 70th anniversay on July 8. Ros Clarke-Yelland

Since wedding in 1950, the couple has seen Queen Elizabeth II crowned, 15 new Prime Ministers and the UK join and leave the EU.

A Weston couple has shed some light on what makes the perfect marriage as they celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary today (July 8).

Ninety-three-year-old Gordon and 92-year-old Maureen Clarke will spend the special day in Nashley House care home.

The couple first met at a church dance in 1941, nearly 80 years ago.

Daughter Ros said: “They met again two years later at a similar event, where Mum was baking cakes and they really hit it off. She said that all the boys loved coming into the club for the cakes!”

By 1950, the pair were married and in 1975 moved to Weston after Gordon’s retirement as a police inspector.

Over the past 70-years, Gordon and Maureen have seen the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, 15 Prime Ministers elected and the UK join and leave the European Union.

During these years they have followed passions in singing, painting, dressmaking and gardening.

The Clarkes said the secret to reaching their platinum anniversary, which will see them receive a card from the Queen, was tolerance.

They expressed their gratitude for their biggest achievements together – their three children, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Daughter Ros said: “What a very special couple they are. The family are extremely grateful to them for the great examples they set for us all and for all that they’ve done for us. We hope they enjoy their special day together.”