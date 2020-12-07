Weston couple to take on festive fundraiser for children's hospice

Published: 9:25 AM December 7, 2020

Weston couple has signed up to a festive fun run to thank the children's hospice which supports their son.

Annalaura Smith is taking part in Santas on the Run – goes freestyle to raise money for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW) in Wraxall which cares for her son, Nicholas.

Nicholas, aged six, has a variety of medical conditions, including hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

Nicholas and his family have been receiving support from the hospice at Charlton Farm for around four years.

The whole family enjoy their stays and Nicholas particularly likes the soft play room, swimming in the spa pool and the freshly made food.

The family have been unable to visit the hospice since the pandemic, although the hospice care team have been keeping in touch with phone calls and door-step visits.

Annalaura said: “Nicholas has a variety of conditions, including hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which means his life-expectancy is short and every day is a challenge.

"Our stays at Charlton Farm allow me to get some rest knowing Nicholas is in the good hands of the care team.”

Anna and her partner will be taking part in Santas on the Run – goes freestyle, to raise vital funds and awareness of the charity she says is so close to her heart.

She said: “We’ve taken part in the event before and this year, because it’s gone virtual, we’ll be running just under four miles across Sand Bay to Sand Point.

"It’s a really difficult time for charities and we want to show our support for Charlton Farm while doing something fun.”

Charities have been hit hard this year as they have been unable to hold their usual fundraisers due to the pandemic.

CHSW is encouraging people to sign up to the event to raise funds for the vital support the charity provides to children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

It’s free to sign up and take part in Santas on the Run – goes freestyle; participants can choose their own distance, route and festive fancy dress, and individuals who raise £15 or more will receive a medal.

The event is taking place from December 11-13 and people can sign up by logging on to www.chsw.org.uk/santas