Weston couple to celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Derek and Vera Millett will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on February 2. - Credit: Briana Millett

A Weston couple will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary this week.

Derek and Vera Millett, both aged 91, got married on February 2, 1952 at St Paul's Church in Walliscote Road.

The couple, who were both born and raised in Weston, met at a dance in the town which Mrs Millett had been selling tickets for.

Mr and Mrs Millett have spent the majority of their married life together in Milton, having lived in the same house for more than 60 years.

Mr Millett was in the army before working several other jobs including driving a delivery lorry for Findus and working in a sheepskin retail shop.

Mrs Millett worked for Fortes Cafe and Ice Cream Parlour for 25 years before moving to jobs at Weston Golf Club and at the Arosfa Hotel.

They have two sons, Russell and Colin, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandaughter.

Their youngest son Colin said: "While it is hard to imagine anything other than my parents being together, 70 years of marriage still seems an incredible achievement.

"They have been there for each other for all the ups and downs that a lifetime of marriage brings and have been fantastic parents and grandparents to us all."