Family 'devastated' as crematorium removes and damages mum's tributes

Weston Crematorium removed and allegedly damaged tributes left behind by families in its memorial garden. - Credit: Lisa Lees

Weston Crematorium has shocked visitors after removing tributes they had left behind for dead loved ones 'without much warning'.

Notices were placed around the ground's visiting garden stating that items would be disposed of after the 'overall standards of maintenance and standards had fallen'.

Lisa Lees regularly maintains the area where she scattered her mum's ashes and returned on February 18 to make sure nothing would be damaged by Storm Eunice.

Mrs Lees was 'devastated' to find the relics she had left behind were no longer there.

Lisa's mum's plot a couple of weeks before to celebrate her birthday. - Credit: Lisa Lees

She said: "We had asked if we could dedicate a spot in the garden to my mum who passed away six years ago and we were allowed.

"We laid personal items and cards and the crematorium staff even put some stones down to make a plot for us to pay tribute to her - I tended to it every week.

"So when I went to check on some items before the storm came I was devastated to find there was just a pile of mud left there.

"I went into the office and the staff were very rude and uncaring considering these were memories of a loved one."

Lisa admits she had seen the signs some week prior but did not imagine they meant her mum's plot would be stripped bare.

She added: "I was told the items were stored but all they did was pull out a cardboard box with sites from seven to 10 other plots, most of which were now damaged.

"Some items of mine were missing and all of the ones I did get back were damaged - I take pictures of my mum's plot each time I leave so I have evidence that they were not damaged when I visited for her birthday a few weeks before."

Everything, including the artificial grass, was removed from the plot. - Credit: Lisa Lees

After posting her ordeal on social media, many others reached out to Lisa, with some claiming that their items had also been damaged in the clean-up process.

Although, one mourner also told the Mercury that 'impromptu memorials' had begun to become intrusive in the communal garden, leading them to no longer visit.

A spokesperson for Weston Crematorium explained to the Mercury that Mrs Lees would have signed an agreement to say she understood that no tributes would be allowed in the shared garden as this may be against the wishes of other bereaved families - which Lisa disputes.

A collection of items retrieved from the crematorium's storage. - Credit: Lisa Lees

The said: “We are sympathetic to the views of Mrs Lees and are very sorry for any distress this has caused.

"With shared memorial gardens we try to meet the needs of all families and understand they may have different ways of remembering their loved ones.

"We hope to meet with Mrs Lees to find a resolution that helps her to pay tribute to her mother without impacting other mourners.”