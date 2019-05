Crews race to fire in Weston suburbs

Crews from Weston atteneded a fire at a garage in Mead Vale. Picture: Avon and Somerset Fire Service Avon and Somerset Fire Service

Firefighters raced to the scene of a fire in a Weston suburb this afternoon (Tuesday).

Three fire crews attended the blaze involving two garages in Mead Vale at 1.07pm.

They used a hose reel, breathing apparatus and thermal imaging to fire which was put out by 1.21pm.

It is believed the fire was caused by an unattended tumbledryer which had been left on.