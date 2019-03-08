PICTURES: Drinkers enjoy cricket club's beer and cider festival

The Leylines performing at Weston Cricket Club beer and cider festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hundreds of people basked in the sunshine and enjoyed a cheeky tipple while watching a true British sport.

Weston Cricket Club hosted its annual beer and cider festival which saw people of all ages watch the charity cricket match and enjoy a day out in the warm weather.

The weekend saw two cricket matches take place, the first team played Bishopston Cricket Club and on May 26, back-garden team Shaftesbury Road took their turn on the green.

The Leylines entertained the crowds on the second night with a mix of covers and original songs.

The Voice star Harrisen Larner-Main also grabbed his guitar and performed some brilliant covers for people, showing why he made it so far in the television reality talent show.

The event saw visitors choose from more than 30 ales and ciders from local brewers in Somerset and further afield.

