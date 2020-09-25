Plans for a £130,00 revamp of weston foot and cycle path

A cycle path in Weston will benefit from a £130,000 revamp as part of an improvement scheme for the area which starts on October 5.

The shared cycle and foot path, which runs alongside Herluin Way between Searle Crescent and Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, is due to be resurfaced, and a new concrete edge installed to improve its future lifespan.

Nineteen trees, including dying ones, will be removed and the vegetation tidied; and replaced by a mix of 68 oak, lime hornbeam, cherry and hawthorn trees.

Work is expected to last five weeks, and the route will be closed until November, 7; with a diversion route for cyclists and walkers along Winterstoke Road, Drove Road, Locking Road and Hutton Moor Road.

Off-peak lane closures will take place along Herluin Way, in both directions from October 5-16. There will be full overnight road closures heading out of town from 8pm to 6am, during the second week – from October 12-16.

A signed diversion route will be in place via Locking Road, and drivers are urged to take extra care when travelling through areas with closed lanes.

A £100,000 maintenance project will also be carried out alongside the improvement scheme, for the section of dual carriageway between the Asda and Hutton Moor roundabouts.

Work includes – road patching, streetlight and sign repairs, vegetation clearing, and drain emptying.

Executive member for transport, Cllr James Tonkin, said: “We are doing these schemes together to minimise the disruption as much as possible for our residents.

“The cycle path improvements are an excellent example of us being able to focus our maintenance on the areas our residents have told us need improving.

“The replacement trees also have the advantage of having less intrusive root systems, meaning they are unlikely to interfere in the new surface as they grow.”

The work will be carried out by the council’s contractor, Skanska.

For more information on the projects, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/roadworks, launch the interactive map and search for Herluin Way.

Or, to plan your cycling route around the closure, log on to betterbybike.info