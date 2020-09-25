Advanced search

Plans for a £130,00 revamp of weston foot and cycle path

PUBLISHED: 15:13 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 25 September 2020

A cycle path in Weston will have a £130,000 revamp as part of an improvement scheme for the area.

A cycle path in Weston will have a £130,000 revamp as part of an improvement scheme for the area.

Archant

A cycle path in Weston will benefit from a £130,000 revamp as part of an improvement scheme for the area which starts on October 5.

The shared cycle and foot path, which runs alongside Herluin Way between Searle Crescent and Hutton Moor Leisure Centre, is due to be resurfaced, and a new concrete edge installed to improve its future lifespan.

Nineteen trees, including dying ones, will be removed and the vegetation tidied; and replaced by a mix of 68 oak, lime hornbeam, cherry and hawthorn trees.

Work is expected to last five weeks, and the route will be closed until November, 7; with a diversion route for cyclists and walkers along Winterstoke Road, Drove Road, Locking Road and Hutton Moor Road.

Off-peak lane closures will take place along Herluin Way, in both directions from October 5-16. There will be full overnight road closures heading out of town from 8pm to 6am, during the second week – from October 12-16.

A signed diversion route will be in place via Locking Road, and drivers are urged to take extra care when travelling through areas with closed lanes.

A £100,000 maintenance project will also be carried out alongside the improvement scheme, for the section of dual carriageway between the Asda and Hutton Moor roundabouts.

Work includes – road patching, streetlight and sign repairs, vegetation clearing, and drain emptying.

Executive member for transport, Cllr James Tonkin, said: “We are doing these schemes together to minimise the disruption as much as possible for our residents.

“The cycle path improvements are an excellent example of us being able to focus our maintenance on the areas our residents have told us need improving.

“The replacement trees also have the advantage of having less intrusive root systems, meaning they are unlikely to interfere in the new surface as they grow.”

The work will be carried out by the council’s contractor, Skanska.

For more information on the projects, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/roadworks, launch the interactive map and search for Herluin Way.

Or, to plan your cycling route around the closure, log on to betterbybike.info

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Burns turns up heat to close on points lead With double Thruxton podium

Will Burns celebrates one of his podium finishes at Thruxton Circuit. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Captain Chambers claims honours at Wedmore

Ladies captain Sue Chambers won the autumn meeting at Wedmore

Tucker takes seniors title at Brean as Captain’s Charity Day is also hailed a success

Mike Hurman was the seniors nett champion at Brean

Winscombe Warriors under-13s open league campaign with 12 goal thriller

Winscombe Warriors U13s coaches Nick Whittaker and Stu Leaney discuss tactics at half-time.

Laird: Weston need to set the standard once again as Met Police visit Optima

Jacob Jagger-Cane celebrates scoring his first goal for Weston since his return from Hereford in The Seagulls 5-0 win at Cowes Sports. Picture: Will.T.Photography