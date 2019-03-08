Weston dance group wins its first trophy

Twist-O-Flex won the national street house championships. Picture: Julie Maggs Archant

A Weston dance company has won its first trophy.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Twist-O-Flex Dance Company is run by sisters Laura Hazell and Emma Thorne.

They opened four years ago and have been expanding ever since, with its youngest dancers aged two and the oldest 16-years-old.

A competition squad was formed last year and an extra day of practise was set to see what could be achieved.

Toprockers, a squad of 10 girls, has competed in the age 10 and under category across the country.

The group won the national street house championships in Taunton, with other dancers finishing highly in separate solo and duo categories.

A group spokesman said: "We are so proud of our competition team, they have come so far with their dance, giving us more and more each time they perform."

Classes are held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, in Baytree Road, on Thursdays and Saturdays.