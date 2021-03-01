Deputy mayor of Weston's big shave for charity

Published: 3:00 PM March 1, 2021

Cllr James Clayton before and after his shave. - Credit: James Clayton

The deputy mayor of Weston has undergone a dramatic transformation to raise money for charity.

Cllr James Clayton has shaved his curls and beard off in a full head shave and body wax for Teenage Cancer Trust.

James is one of 55 politicians taking part in the fundRazors team in memory of Simon Newton.

On May 13, Simon passed away after a six-month battle with cancer.

On March 1, Simon would have turned 55 and to mark his birthday Simon's brother Nick set up the 55 fundRazors team.

To get him through the boredom of not being able to work as a barber as he had done for the past 30 years during lockdown, Simon set up the Twitter page @politicaltrims combining his work with an interest in politics.

James said: "When Simon did a poll on the best North Somerset councillor hair style on Twitter I knew his banter would be a source of fun in a sometimes very serious few weeks and months.

"This continued right up until I received the shock news from his brother Nick of his death. I was in contact with Simon not long before his passing and was unaware he was fighting for his life.

"I have remained in contact with Nick and love the fact that he has continued his Twitter page and has chosen the Teenage Cancer Trust for this fundraising.

"I unwittingly chose to get my hair which I had grown and kept for just over a year, and beard shaved off, and as I surpassed my personal target of £300 I got my chest and back waxed too.

"The whole process took two-and-a-half hours and the pain was unreal.

"Even my opposing parties can get involved if they want to see my daring challenge all for a good cause."

Simon's brother Nick added: "Cancer is tough at any age it hacks away at you physically and mentally, this must be incredibly tough at such a young age and I know as a former foster parent to many teens Simon would've agreed."

To donate money, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/James-Clayton17