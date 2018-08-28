New firm appointed to empty dog bins

The bin at Castle Batch has been overflowing for a number of weeks. Picture: Marc Aplin Archant

A new company has taken over emptying dog bins across the Weston area after a number of missed collections.

Kent-based contractor Bin-It Ltd has had its contract terminated by Weston Town Council after a troubling December resulted in no collections and overflowing bins.

It was not invoiced for the past two months.

Bleadon-based Greenways Grounds Maintenance began on Monday and after three months its service will be reviewed.

Dog waste bins in Castle Batch park and in playing fields opposite Market Avenue in Worle were left overflowing for several weeks, while bins in Hutton were used to dispose of inappropriate animal waste, such as rabbit pellets and cat litter.

The Mercury reported the issue earlier in the month after the council took steps to empty overflowing dog bins across the town ‘before there was another public health emergency’.