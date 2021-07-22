Concerns raised over Weston donkeys during heatwave

Published: 12:40 PM July 22, 2021

Beachgoers have complained that the donkeys have been made to work in the heat. - Credit: Terry Kelly

The operator of Weston Donkeys has assured people the animals have been looked after correctly during the searing heat - as temperatures reached more than 30 degrees.

North Somerset Council has also confirmed its Trading Standards services have been in touch with the operators to remind them of their duty to protect the animals after complaints were made.

Its spokesman said: "We are mindful of the high temperatures at the moment.

"Officers from the council's Trading Standards service were this week in contact with the operators of both businesses which run donkey rides on the beach.

"Both businesses have established procedures in place to ensure that the animals’ welfare is satisfactory."

These include sufficient shade from the sun - which the businesses say is provided by their lorry which is moved throughout the day.

The donkeys are then able to access this as they are not tethered.

The operators have also stated that different donkeys have worked throughout the week, have access to hay and water-on-tap and walk towards the sea, therefore into the breeze.

Kevin Mager with two of his donkeys on Weston-super-Mare beach. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The council's statement summarised the other key points raised in its discussion with the operators, adding: "The animals are not working hard.

"The horse used for the trailer located near the Pier has not worked since Saturday.

"Any animals showing any signs of welfare concerns will be removed from the site and veterinary practitioners would be consulted.

"Donkeys are generally animals which can tolerate higher temperatures than other species of animals."

A spokesman for the RSPCA told the Mercury that domesticated donkeys may not be able to tolerate heat as well as others.

They said: “Domesticated donkeys may struggle with extremely hot environments as they are not adapted to the heat and often have thick hairy coats.

“In higher temperatures, donkeys will require some changes to their care in order to keep them healthy and comfortable. Water and shade are essential at all times, even more so in higher temperatures.

“Donkey rides are licensed by local authorities, so members of the public can report any concerns to the council."