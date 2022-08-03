Drug dealer ran operation from Weston flat while tenant was in hospital

Jay Woodman, 25, was sentenced to three years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Weston. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A man has been jailed for three years for his role in a drug-running operation from a Weston flat while the tenant was hospitalised.

Jay Woodman, 25 and of no fixed address, admitted to two charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs - crack cocaine and heroin.

The operation was foiled by Avon and Somerset Police officers as part of an investigation into a county line drugs network running between Bristol and Weston.

Investigating officer PC James Abbott said: “Woodman has been given a significant sentence for his role in supplying class A drugs into Weston.

“This case is a prime example of how vulnerable people are exploited by dealers to ply their illegal trade.

“Ensuring this dealer was brought to justice for his crimes is a positive outcome, and will prevent further harm being caused in the communities where these harmful drugs were destined for.”

The offences occurred between March and July this year.

Woodman was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday (August 2).