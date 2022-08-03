Drug dealer ran operation from Weston flat while tenant was in hospital
- Credit: Avon and Somerset Police
A man has been jailed for three years for his role in a drug-running operation from a Weston flat while the tenant was hospitalised.
Jay Woodman, 25 and of no fixed address, admitted to two charges of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs - crack cocaine and heroin.
The operation was foiled by Avon and Somerset Police officers as part of an investigation into a county line drugs network running between Bristol and Weston.
Investigating officer PC James Abbott said: “Woodman has been given a significant sentence for his role in supplying class A drugs into Weston.
“This case is a prime example of how vulnerable people are exploited by dealers to ply their illegal trade.
“Ensuring this dealer was brought to justice for his crimes is a positive outcome, and will prevent further harm being caused in the communities where these harmful drugs were destined for.”
The offences occurred between March and July this year.
Most Read
- 1 VIDEO: Large chunk of Weston park set alight 'deliberately'
- 2 'Unexplained' death at Weston nightclub
- 3 A gorgeous three-storey Weston period property
- 4 Who is Weston's mayor Cllr Sonia Russe?
- 5 Visitors should avoid popular lake due to 'toxic blue-green algae'
- 6 Rooksbridge photographer in the run for national award
- 7 Deal means Portishead to Bristol rail line will open in 2026
- 8 Weston Mayor one of many happy party-goers
- 9 Somerset man wins £1 MILLION on instant win lottery game
- 10 Grand Pier adds more postcodes to free entry list
Woodman was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday (August 2).