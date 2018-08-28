Drugs seized from empty Weston home by police
PUBLISHED: 09:31 17 January 2019
Several cannabis plants were seized and a man is in custody after a drugs raid in Weston-super-Mare yesterday (Wednesday).
Police seized a number of cannabis plants. Picture: Sam Frost
Police were called to reports of cannabis plants found at an empty house in Locking Road just before 2pm.
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of producing of the drug.
An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a number of cannabis plants at an empty property in The Mart, in Locking Road, shortly before 3pm on Wednesday.
“The plants – found on the ground floor – have been seized.
“A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of the production of a class B drug, cannabis, and remains in police custody.”
Police enquiries are continuing.