Youth group creates coronavirus PPE fund to help NHS workers

PUBLISHED: 12:07 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 23 April 2020

Weston Eagles has launched a coronavirus PPE fund. Picture: Alex Crowther

Weston Eagles has launched a coronavirus PPE fund. Picture: Alex Crowther

Archant

A Weston youth group is set to donate money to support the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS workers in the area.

Weston Eagles, which has donated food and volunteers to multiple homeless organisations and previously supported many events in the town, is looking to financially support those who are making PPE.

Weston Eagles, which has donated food and volunteers to multiple homeless organisations and previously supported many events in the town, is looking to financially support those who are making PPE.

The youth non-profit organisation is urging people who are producing PPE to apply for the coronavirus PPE production fund, where the group will help to pay for the materials needed.

The group, which was started by Alex Crowther in 2015, aims to challenge stereotypes which surround the younger generation, while creating a positive impact in the community.

The Eagles were made aware that hospitals, hospices, GP surgeries and care homes are struggling to obtain enough PPE and the huge effort from people across Weston to help produce it.

Alex said: “Once we caught wind of just how bad the shortage was and how the community was pulling together to help produce the PPE, we spoke to our members and are now ready to start giving out these vital funds.”

The Mercury previously reported on Jay Yendole from Cleeve, who is providing free 3D printed face masks to NHS staff and Judy Sweeting, a care worker from North Somerset, has also been creating homemade masks.

Priory and Worle Community Schools have also donated masks they have created to hospitals and care homes across North Somerset.

Eagles member, Kayleigh Shepherd, said: “We’ve been inundated with amazing stories about people and organisations who are stepping up and manufacturing PPE for local hospices, GP surgeries and even care homes.

“We don’t have thousands and thousands of pounds to give away, but we hope what we can give will help support the amazing people who are producing the PPE and the amazing people who are still going into work over this difficult period.”

Katie Crowther, Weston Eagles Social Secretary, added: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to all our Eagles members from over the years.

“The support and dedication they displayed was immense and they should be proud the money they helped to fundraise is going to such a worthwhile cause.”

To apply, log on to westoneagles.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

