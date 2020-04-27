Advanced search

Eco-friendly store closes in Weston town centre

PUBLISHED: 07:55 28 April 2020

An eco-friendly store is taking ‘an indefinite break’ from Weston’s Orchard Meadows shopping area.

Replenish Weston shut its doors on Tuesday.

Holly Law, who ran the store, said: “We have been working hard over the past six months to form a community cooperative to take over on April 26, when the three-year tenancy I signed ends.

“My commitment to Replenish Weston has always been set at three years, and what a joy it has been to spend that time meeting members of our local community.

“We were so close to reaching our goal and great momentum and a strong, growing volunteer team.

“We couldn’t predict the impact of Covid-19 but it has unfortunately kicked us at a critical time, rendering us unable to complete our planned transition.

“I cannot thank everyone individually. There are simply too many people in the volunteer and customer community who have contributed to something important – exploring and enacting attempts at low-impact living.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

FoodWorks building opens in Weston

The Food WorksSW building. Picture: Nick Whimster

There with you: Worle butcher reopens after feeding homeless

Butchers Graham Williams and Roy Gough look forward to meating you at Meatbox Worle.

Greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes

The greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes.

Seven more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Seven more cases have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Oldest Irish person living in UK celebrates 110th birthday at Somerset care home

Margaret Reed, aged 110, has celebrated her milestone birthday at Priory Court.Picture: Priory Court Care and Nursing Home

Most Read

FoodWorks building opens in Weston

The Food WorksSW building. Picture: Nick Whimster

There with you: Worle butcher reopens after feeding homeless

Butchers Graham Williams and Roy Gough look forward to meating you at Meatbox Worle.

Greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes

The greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes.

Seven more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Seven more cases have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Oldest Irish person living in UK celebrates 110th birthday at Somerset care home

Margaret Reed, aged 110, has celebrated her milestone birthday at Priory Court.Picture: Priory Court Care and Nursing Home

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Eco-friendly store closes in Weston town centre

Weston praise sponsor Optima Care for showing ‘strength and resilience’

Luke Purnell and Greg Tindle in front of The Optima Care Stand

Somerset Rebels relive 2013 play-off final in latest stream

The triumphant Somerset Rebels team (pic Colin Burnett)

Weston and Burnham carnivals postponed until 2021

Weston Carnival 2019  Mendip Vale CC, Rolling on the River.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

There With You: Locking pub feeds police and community

Gravy providing the finishing touch to the takeaway roast dinners.
Drive 24