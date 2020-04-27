Eco-friendly store closes in Weston town centre

An eco-friendly store is taking ‘an indefinite break’ from Weston’s Orchard Meadows shopping area.

Replenish Weston shut its doors on Tuesday.

Holly Law, who ran the store, said: “We have been working hard over the past six months to form a community cooperative to take over on April 26, when the three-year tenancy I signed ends.

“My commitment to Replenish Weston has always been set at three years, and what a joy it has been to spend that time meeting members of our local community.

“We were so close to reaching our goal and great momentum and a strong, growing volunteer team.

“We couldn’t predict the impact of Covid-19 but it has unfortunately kicked us at a critical time, rendering us unable to complete our planned transition.

“I cannot thank everyone individually. There are simply too many people in the volunteer and customer community who have contributed to something important – exploring and enacting attempts at low-impact living.”