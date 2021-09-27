Weston economy 'bouncing back sooner' than rest of country

Published: 11:00 AM September 27, 2021 Updated: 4:53 PM October 1, 2021

Weston's former Mayor believes its businesses are recovering from the pandemic ahead of the curve. - Credit: Mark Atherton

North Somerset Council is 'quietly confident' it will be able to turn its economy around ahead of the UK's curve.

The council's executive for economy, Cllr Mark Canniford, told the Mercury that the Grand Atlantic's success is one of many for businesses across the town and expects its economy to bounce back sooner than most areas in the country.

Cllr Mark Canniford told the Mercury that it is 'now up to the council to facilitate recovery by helping businesses.' - Credit: Archant

Cllr Canniford said: "The hotel's numbers are fantastic and only go to show that confidence is returning to Weston.

"More importantly, this is shown across Weston when speaking to people and groups - it is apparent that the town's economy is bouncing back and will recover quicker than the rest of the country.

"It is now up to the council to facilitate this recovery by helping businesses."

The Grand Atlantic Hotel's Victorian building has been a mainstay on Weston's seafront during a period of great change, especially in the past 18 months.

Since reopening during the Covid pandemic in June, the hotel has welcomed close to 10,000 guests.

The Grand Atlantic has had a busy summer since reopening. - Credit: Archant

General manager, Tim Somer, told the Mercury that the hotel is close to operating on pre-Covid numbers though the pandemic's impacts are still being felt.

Mr Somer said: "We are getting there, and although it feels similar to pre-Covid, I do not think things will feel quite the same for a while.

"Staffing issues are common across the whole of hospitality and something we have encountered.

"However, I feel like we are really starting to get back in the swing of things at the Grand Atlantic, with new food and drink offerings and one of the busiest periods we have experienced."

Despite these setbacks, 9,669 visitors stayed at the hotel from June 2 to August 31.

Mr Somer added: "The reopening has been a massive success and we have experienced a really busy summer period.

"This volume of guests comes with its challenges, especially as the building was non-operational for a prolonged period of time, but we have relished the opportunity to look after so many visitors and always strive to make their trip as memorable as possible.

"This is what drives the staff at the Grand Atlantic and I was very fortunate to inherit a great team."