Entrepreneurs can bid for £4,000 funding to make safer and kinder communities

People in Weston and Worle have until Friday to apply for the £4,000 available for entrepreneurs to help build kinder and safer communities.

Redeeming Our Communities (ROC) WSM aims to build safer and kinder communities in Weston and Worle over the years to come.

The charity has been given £4,000 from the North Somerset Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) fund to use for new initiatives that will help tackle, prevent and reduce the harmful impact of violence in our communities.

They will operate the project on a theme similar to the BBC TV programme Dragon’s Den, where entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a team of people.

ROC leaders Dave and Penny Hynds said: “We could encourage people to get in touch before the deadline of Friday.

“In these extraordinary times we are eager to build upon the huge community response seen during lockdown, to harness the creativity and entrepreneurship of individuals and groups to help build safer and kinder communities in Weston.

“The funding is to seed small projects that may go on to become self-sustaining and carry on for years, to provide the impetus to make a difference.”

A Dragon’s Den style panel will judge the entries and funding upwards of £500 could be granted to successful applications.

In North Somerset, a VRU was setup to principally focus on the areas of Weston and Worle which account for two thirds of all crime and disorder recorded by police in the area.

The VRU priorities include reducing youth violence, alcohol related violence, domestic violence, vulnerabilities to exploitation, knife crime and awareness of the harms, and improve the safety of the local area.

Its spokesman said: “We are asking people to come forward with proposals that will help the prevention and early intervention of violent crime, align with the VRU priorities and meet a local need as outlined in the report we wrote after the ROC conversation in February.”

It is important that applicants outline how the funding will be used and show how the initiative is not duplicating and will dovetail with any current work.

For video applications of no longer than five minutes email to daveandpennyroc@gmail.com

To apply, log on to https://forms.gle/JAUb4Gt5Bukfmg7F6