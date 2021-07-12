PICTURES: How Euro 2020 brought Weston together

Published: 5:00 PM July 12, 2021

The owner of one of Weston's busiest sports bars has hailed England's Euro2020 campaign as an overwhelming success for Weston and thanked the squad for boosting business in the town for the past few weeks.

England were defeated on penalties by Italy after their match ended 1-1 following extra time but Simon Channing, owner of Raddy's Cafe Bar, told the Mercury that the tournament has brought his customers together.

England fans at Raddy's Bar. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Mr Channing said: "The whole experience has been refreshing. We have had new customers become regulars and everyone seems to have come together to get behind the team.

"Even though England lost, it was a brilliant atmosphere with a range of ages from teenagers to people in their 70s- we had applause after the game and even some tears."

Pubs across the town have been busy with fans wanting to watch Gareth Southgate's team throughout the competition, a positive sign for businesses as customers approach July 19's 'Freedom Date' with caution.

England fans at Allstars Sports Bar. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Raddys' owner added: "These past few weeks have given everyone some hope that it will be okay and I truly believe people will be cautious and do the right thing.

"We will encourage table service as much as possible in our pub, but, depending on the Government guidelines, our customers can do whatever they feel most comfortable doing."

Watching the game at Raddy's were the pub's darts team, Raddy's Warriors, who paid tribute to former member, Pete Watson who died during lockdown.

Pete's teammates did not want to watch the final without him - so they decided to make a cardboard cut-out of him to sit and watch the match with.

Raddy's Bar's darts team, Raddy's Warriors, with a picture of Pete Watson, their teammate who passed away earlier this year. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Raddy's will hold a charity night for Weston Hospicecare in honour of Pete later this year and will stage a darts competition in his name.

Frank Sprackman, landlord at The Walnut Tree, in Winterstoke Road, also praised the England team for bringing people together and helping pubs to recover after a difficult year.

Fans watching the game at The Walnut Tree. - Credit: Frank Sprackman

He said: "Everyone had an amazing night and it was brilliant to see everyone having a great time. It was fantastic to have the financial boost for the hospitality trade after everything that’s happened."

Fans watching the match at The Walnut Tree. - Credit: Frank Sprackman

Allstars Sports Bar in Regent Street was an extremely popular venue to watch the Euro 2020 matches, with tables booking up inside and out.

England fans have attended Weston bars throughout the Euros. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Readers have also sent in their own pictures of family and friends watching the game.

Barnaby cheered on England throughout Euro 2020. - Credit: Dani Long





Lourdes, 5, Liam, 10, and Lexi-Grace, 12. - Credit: Submitted

Fans across Weston and North Somerset gathered to support England in its first final since 1966. - Credit: Alex Macaulay



