News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

PICTURES: How Euro 2020 brought Weston together

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 5:00 PM July 12, 2021   
England fans at Allstars Sports Bar.

England fans at Allstars Sports Bar, in Weston. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The owner of one of Weston's busiest sports bars has hailed England's Euro2020 campaign as an overwhelming success for Weston and thanked the squad for boosting business in the town for the past few weeks.

England were defeated on penalties by Italy after their match ended 1-1 following extra time but Simon Channing, owner of Raddy's Cafe Bar, told the Mercury that the tournament has brought his customers together.

England fans at Raddy's Bar.

England fans at Raddy's Bar. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Mr Channing said: "The whole experience has been refreshing. We have had new customers become regulars and everyone seems to have come together to get behind the team.

"Even though England lost, it was a brilliant atmosphere with a range of ages from teenagers to people in their 70s- we had applause after the game and even some tears."

Pubs across the town have been busy with fans wanting to watch Gareth Southgate's team throughout the competition, a positive sign for businesses as customers approach July 19's 'Freedom Date' with caution.

England fans at Allstars Sports Bar.

England fans at Allstars Sports Bar. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Raddys' owner added: "These past few weeks have given everyone some hope that it will be okay and I truly believe people will be cautious and do the right thing.

"We will encourage table service as much as possible in our pub, but, depending on the Government guidelines, our customers can do whatever they feel most comfortable doing."

Most Read

  1. 1 Police appeal after criminal damage in Weston town centre
  2. 2 Town centre pub reopens with revamped menu and live music offerings
  3. 3 Bid for £15million to transform flagship sites in Weston
  1. 4 Woman dies at shopping centre near Weston
  2. 5 Man pushes woman to the ground in A38 assault
  3. 6 Third planning application for 60 homes in village refused
  4. 7 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset 
  5. 8 Trips to Steep Holm Island to restart next week
  6. 9 Could former restaurant become drive-thru burger facility?
  7. 10 Musicians to perform in Weston park

Watching the game at Raddy's were the pub's darts team, Raddy's Warriors, who paid tribute to former member, Pete Watson who died during lockdown.

Pete's teammates did not want to watch the final without him - so they decided to make a cardboard cut-out of him to sit and watch the match with.

England fans at Raddy's Bar. Darts team Raddy's Warriors with a picture of Pete Watson their team ma

Raddy's Bar's darts team, Raddy's Warriors, with a picture of Pete Watson, their teammate who passed away earlier this year. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Raddy's will hold a charity night for Weston Hospicecare in honour of Pete later this year and will stage a darts competition in his name.

Frank Sprackman, landlord at The Walnut Tree, in Winterstoke Road, also praised the England team for bringing people together and helping pubs to recover after a difficult year. 

Walnut Tree Euro 2020

Fans watching the game at The Walnut Tree. - Credit: Frank Sprackman

He said: "Everyone had an amazing night and it was brilliant to see everyone having a great time. It was fantastic to have the financial boost for the hospitality trade after everything that’s happened."

The Walnut Tree Euro 2020

Fans watching the match at The Walnut Tree. - Credit: Frank Sprackman

Allstars Sports Bar in Regent Street was an extremely popular venue to watch the Euro 2020 matches, with tables booking up inside and out.

England fans at Allstars Sports Bar.

England fans have attended Weston bars throughout the Euros. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Readers have also sent in their own pictures of family and friends watching the game.

PICTURES: Best pictures of England fans during Euros

Barnaby cheered on England throughout Euro 2020. - Credit: Dani Long


Kids wear England flags for Euro2020 final.

Lourdes, 5, Liam, 10, and Lexi-Grace, 12. - Credit: Submitted

England fans cheer on team for Euro final

Fans across Weston and North Somerset gathered to support England in its first final since 1966. - Credit: Alex Macaulay


Euro 2020
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Somewhere To Go shop

Charity shop opens in Weston to help homeless

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
North Somerset Courthouse

In The Dock

In The Dock

Archant reporter

Logo Icon
Balloon launch at Bristol Airport

Bristol Airport

Mass balloon launch across North Somerset

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Steven Paul Craig, aged 57, of Brailsford Crescent in York, has been charged with murdering Jacqueline Kirk. 

Avon and Somerset Police

Teenagers arrested after police find knives and cannabis in Worle

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus