Toddlers donate scores of books to hospice after sponsored listen

Published: 11:59 AM May 24, 2021

Children from Weston held a sponsored listen to raise money for books which they donated to a children's hospice.

Children from Beansprouts Childcare shared books with their families for one week, raising £700 for the cause.

Amanda King, from Beansprouts Childcare, is also an independent Usborne Organiser, and she was able to send almost £800 worth of new books to Children's Hospice South West (CHSW) in Wraxall.

Julie Draper, area fundraiser at CHSW, said: “The care team were blown away with the books and are now beginning to circulate them amongst the bookshelves at Charlton Farm.

"They are proving to be such a major resource for the team and our families. We’d like to thank all the staff, children and parents for thinking of CHSW.”

CHSW provides care and support to children with life-limiting conditions, and their families.