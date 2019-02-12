Family braves hair cut for Above & Beyond in memory of step-mum

Three members of a Weston-super-Mare family cut their hair of for charity to say thank you for the support given to their beloved relative.

Jay, Shauni and 11-year-old Madison Hearne braved the scissors at Weston Football Club, as seven-year-old Toby watched on.

The family decided to have their hair cut to raise money for Above & Beyond after Shauni’s stepmother was treated at Bristol Haematology and Oncology Centre (BHOC) for cervical cancer.

Above & Beyond is the charity which supports Bristol’s hospitals.

Shauni said: “What we liked about this fundraising idea was that we know people who have lost their hair due to illness or treatment and we could only imagine how difficult it was for them.

“In doing this, we could show our support and help others who may be going through similar things to those we know.

“We decided on Above & Beyond as our charity for this event as BHOC cared for my step-mum over the five years she was fighting cervical cancer.

“The hospital staff supported her through many different treatments, operations, check-ups and through all the bad times.

“We really appreciate everything they did for Amanda while she was fighting.

“We lost her two years ago on the date of the event and I am sure I am not the only one who doesn’t have a day where I don’t think of her.”

Shauni and the family planned the Hair Off The Hearnes event at Weston Football Club to celebrate her life.

The celebration included a cake sale, a raffle and games raising money for Macmillan, and an auction with the highest bidder getting to shave off Jay’s beard.

The hair will also be donated to The Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children and young adults who have lost their hair due to illness and treatments.

Shauni said: “The event was amazing. The turnout was better that I imagined and we raised lots of money – and we all went through with the chop.

“We made some lovely memories and thought fondly of Amanda with her friends and family.

“So far we have raised £1,277 for Above & Beyond, as well as more than £200 for Macmillan.”

To sponsor the Hearnes, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hearnejs