Family celebrate new baby in lockdown

A North Somerset family has celebrated the arrival of a fifth generation in lockdown.

Alysha Bates-Foncette aged 18, gave birth to her daughter Larissa Pocock in the back of an ambulance two weeks ago.

Her grandmother Christine Bates, from Sand Bay, said: “It was scary at the start of the pandemic with Alysha being pregnant because nobody knew if it was dangerous for pregnant women. We kept to social distancing and made sure everyone was alright.

“She went into labour two weeks early, we called the emergency services, everything happened so quickly and the baby was born in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.”

The family has been supporting each other during the pandemic, with Christine shopping for her parents – Larissa’s great-great grandparents – in lockdown.

Following an ease in the lockdown restrictions, the family has formed a social bubble so they can meet their latest member.