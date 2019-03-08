Advanced search

Weston girl in book to change negative views on Down's Syndrome

PUBLISHED: 18:00 02 October 2019

Lucinda, who features in a book by Wouldn't Change A Thing.

Mike O'Carroll Photography

A Weston family features in a new book to help parents of babies with Down's Syndrome.

Lucinda Holt with her mum Nikki and brothers Zack and Evan on Uphill beach.Lucinda Holt with her mum Nikki and brothers Zack and Evan on Uphill beach.

Five-year-old Lucinda Holt, who has Down's Syndrome, first appeared in a Makaton carpool karaoke video with her mum Nikki and 49 other families in 2018.

They released the video with the Wouldn't Change A Thing organisation, which aims to reduce the negative and outdated perceptions of the condition.

It was a worldwide hit, clocking up more than 350 million views worldwide.

Wouldn't Change A Thing has now released a book full of real-life positive stories about people with Down's Syndrome.

The book aims to dispel the fear which can consume new parents following a diagnosis.

One page of the book is dedicated to Lucinda, with a quote from her family.

When asked what advice she would give new parents who have been told their child has Down's Syndrome, Nikki said: "'Congratulations, your baby is beautiful' is always a good place to start.

"My advice would be to take a day at a time and enjoy your baby.

"When you are ready link in with other parents and support networks as there is an amazing community for us parents.

"I would tell them their baby will achieve all their milestones but things may just take a little longer - but why are we all in such a rush anyway?

"Childhood is beautiful and you get to appreciate every milestone so much more when you have waited a little longer for it.

"There may be extra challenges on the way, but there may be with any child."

Nikki is thrilled at how successful the #wouldntchangeathing campaign has been as she says life with Lucinda is 'amazing'.

She added: "Being further down the line, parents often feel like we are the 'lucky few' to have a child with Down's Syndrome in our families.

"I would tell them that not only is everything going to be ok, it's going to be amazing.

"I would tell them to believe in their child and have high expectations - with the right support their child will achieve what they want to in life.

"I would tell them that there is something a little magical inside that extra chromosome."

Lucinda, her mum and two brothers, Zack and Evan, have also started a video blog to raise awareness of Down's Syndrome and Makaton - a language programme which Lucinda uses to communicate.

