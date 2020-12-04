Weston family who had home transformed featured on DIY SOS

Published: 3:32 PM December 4, 2020

A Weston family who had their home transformed were featured on DIY SOS last week.

The Sweet family’s home renovation was featured on the latest episode, of DIY SOS: The Big Build, which aired on BBC One on December 3.

The DIY SOS team in Weston last year. Picture: Mark Atherton - Credit: Archant

Cat and Chris hoped the build would improve the disabled access to the house for their three children, Louisa, Max and Harry, who all have rare genetic conditions.

Harry, aged six, was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos syndrome while Louisa, aged 12, and Max, aged nine, were diagnosed with Friedreich’s Ataxia.

The DIY SOS team in Weston last year. Picture: Mark Atherton - Credit: Archant

This means they will become permanent full-time wheelchair users in their teenage years, and it may affect their speech, fine motor skills and vision.

They also have enlarged hearts and spinal scoliosis, and suffer fatigue as part of their condition.

The DIY SOS team in Weston last year. Picture: Mark Atherton - Credit: Archant

Cat was struggling at home, and she can no longer lift the children in and out of the bath or up the stairs.

Louisa and Max only manage the stairs by carefully and painfully crawling on all fours, which takes considerable time and effort.

Host Nick Knowles and his team surprised them with their dream home last March.

The DIY SOS team and volunteer trades at Exford Close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

The volunteers installed a lift to help the children get upstairs, the bathroom was made more accessible for wheelchairs, while the kids’ bedrooms were fitted with hoists to help them get in and out of bed.

The DIY SOS team and volunteer trades at Exford Close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

In an emotional speech, Cat told the DIY SOS team: “Over the past two years, we have faced some pretty dark days, with physical deterioration, bad news and hard times. It has been challenging for all of us but particularly for them.

“When we left nine days ago, we left a house which we weren’t really living in anymore and we didn’t know what to expect.

“We have come home, which is so massive and all of you, when you came to help nine days ago, you came as traders and volunteers.

“Today, you are all going homes heroes.

“I looked that word up yesterday to make sure it was fitting enough and the definition of a hero is a person who is admired for their outstanding achievements and noble qualities, and by far every single one of you should feel like that.

“We have the most beautiful home, which is going to last forever and we never thought we were going to have that so thank you.”

The DIY SOS team, volunteer trades and the family at the DIY SOS big reveal. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant



