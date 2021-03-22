News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Family walking 201km to thank children's hospice

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:36 AM March 22, 2021   
AnnaLaura Smith with Nicholas

AnnaLaura Smith with Nicholas. - Credit: AnnaLaura Smith-Gilpin

A Weston family is aiming to walk 201km this month to raise money for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW).

AnnaLaura Smith-Gilpin, her partner and sons Thomas and Nicholas are raising money for the charity which is very close to their hearts.

Nicholas, aged six, suffers from a variety of conditions including hypoplastic left heart syndrome, which means his life-expectancy is short and every day is a challenge.

Nicholas walking for CHSW

Nicholas walking for CHSW. - Credit: AnnaLaura Smith-Gilpin

The family has been supported by CHSW in Wraxall for the past four years.

Annalaura, said: “Charities are really struggling right now, and I want to give back to Charlton Farm as they have done so much for me and Nicholas and his brother, Thomas. Without Children’s Hospice South West and the care team from Charlton Farm, I do not know what we would do or how we would cope.”

Thomas

Thomas walking for CHSW which supports his family. - Credit: AnnaLaura Smith-Gilpin

The family will be walking around Weston. To sponsor them, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/annalaura-smith-gilpin

Weston-super-Mare News

