Family stars in video to raise awareness of Down Syndrome

Published: 9:00 AM March 11, 2021 Updated: 9:14 AM March 11, 2021

A family from Uphill is taking part in a moving video to mark World Down Syndrome Day.

Lucinda, who has Down Syndrome, has been chosen to star in the video with her brothers Zack, aged 10, and Evan, aged nine.

The video has been created by the Wouldn’t Change A Thing campaign, and has been backed by top names including James Corden and Michael Bublé.

Lucinda and her mum Nikki Holt were in the charity's first awareness video, which featured 50 families signing and singing along to A Thousand Years in a carpool karaoke.

The aim of the videos is to change the negative perceptions of Down Syndrome and to show that families ‘wouldn’t change a thing’.

Nikki said: “I am so pleased and proud that our family had a chance to take part in this video.

“It's really important for us that we change perceptions about Down Syndrome. Some progress has been made over time, but there is still such a long way to go.

“This video is lovely as it just shows pure fun, and the lovely bond between siblings. I hope people smile when they watch it, and maybe have a go at signing along.

“It’s hard to put into words, but Lucinda has completed our family, and has brought something just a little bit magical into our lives.”

Lucinda and her family have been involved in a number of campaigns for Wouldn’t Change A Thing. They also started a video blog to raise awareness of Makaton - a language programme which uses signs and symbols to help people communicate.

Research has shown that more than 90 per cent of people who have a family member with Down Syndrome say they are happier for having that person in their lives.

Siblings of a child with Down Syndrome tend to have more highly-developed communication and social skills and are often more accepting and appreciative of difference.

The aim of the latest video ‘50 Siblings’ is to show the joy of sibling relationships, and it will be launched on Sunday to mark World Down Syndrome Day.