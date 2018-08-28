DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC Archant

A television show will help an ‘inspirational’ family who are ‘struggling to live a normal life’, and helpers can get involved.

DIY SOS: The Big Build is a BBC One television programme which transforms the homes of deserving people across the UK.

The show features tradespeople who volunteer to help presenter Nick Knowles and his team of professionals renovate the houses of those in need.

On the up-coming series, Nick and his team will visit Cat and Chris Sweet, who live in Weston with their three children Louisa, Max and Harry.

They want to make the family’s home more wheelchair-accessible, as all three children were recently diagnosed with rare genetic disorders, which cause impaired movement.

Harry, aged six, was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome in 2014 – a genetic condition which causes chronic joint pain, constipation and unsettled sleep.

Three years later, Harry’s older siblings were diagnosed with Friedreich’s Ataxia – an untreatable ‘life-limiting’ condition which causes difficulty walking and impaired speech. The conditions will see Max, aged 11, and Louisa, aged 14, become permanent wheelchair users.

A DIY SOS spokesman said: “The Sweets are a happy and truly inspirational family who are admired in their close-knit community.

“All three children now struggle to live a normal life at home and are unable to undertake simple tasks without help.

“Cat can no longer lift the children in and out of the bath or carry them upstairs.

“Louisa and Max can only manage to climb the stairs by painfully crawling on all fours.

“Louisa is rapidly losing her teenage independence instead of gaining it, despite the immense love and care of her parents.”

“That is why DIY SOS and kind volunteers are stepping up to help this truly deserving family.”

The programme is calling on Weston tradespeople and suppliers to pitch in to help carry out the renovation.

The build will take place from March 19-28. Applications are welcomed ahead of a trade day on March 5.

To take part, email diysoswsm@bbc.co.uk with your trade, availability and contact details.