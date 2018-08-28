Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

PUBLISHED: 08:00 10 February 2019

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

Archant

A television show will help an ‘inspirational’ family who are ‘struggling to live a normal life’, and helpers can get involved.

DIY SOS: The Big Build is a BBC One television programme which transforms the homes of deserving people across the UK.

The show features tradespeople who volunteer to help presenter Nick Knowles and his team of professionals renovate the houses of those in need.

On the up-coming series, Nick and his team will visit Cat and Chris Sweet, who live in Weston with their three children Louisa, Max and Harry.

They want to make the family’s home more wheelchair-accessible, as all three children were recently diagnosed with rare genetic disorders, which cause impaired movement.

Harry, aged six, was diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome in 2014 – a genetic condition which causes chronic joint pain, constipation and unsettled sleep.

Three years later, Harry’s older siblings were diagnosed with Friedreich’s Ataxia – an untreatable ‘life-limiting’ condition which causes difficulty walking and impaired speech. The conditions will see Max, aged 11, and Louisa, aged 14, become permanent wheelchair users.

A DIY SOS spokesman said: “The Sweets are a happy and truly inspirational family who are admired in their close-knit community.

“All three children now struggle to live a normal life at home and are unable to undertake simple tasks without help.

“Cat can no longer lift the children in and out of the bath or carry them upstairs.

“Louisa and Max can only manage to climb the stairs by painfully crawling on all fours.

“Louisa is rapidly losing her teenage independence instead of gaining it, despite the immense love and care of her parents.”

“That is why DIY SOS and kind volunteers are stepping up to help this truly deserving family.”

The programme is calling on Weston tradespeople and suppliers to pitch in to help carry out the renovation.

The build will take place from March 19-28. Applications are welcomed ahead of a trade day on March 5.

To take part, email diysoswsm@bbc.co.uk with your trade, availability and contact details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

M&S announces planned closure date for Weston-super-Mare store

M&S is set to close in Weston High Street. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Uncertain future for Weston’s SeaQuarium

All 11 staff at the attraction are going through a redundancy consultation.

Weston-super-Mare seafront road to close next week

Road closed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Failure to pick up dog mess sees court order owner pays £4,000 in fines and costs

Weston's Beach Lawns near Royal Sands. Picture: Google

Death of ‘wonderful’ father and RNLI crewman a ‘tragedy’

Paul Giles. Picture: Weston RNLI

Most Read

‘We were too close to Wetherspoon’s’ – Bar closes down after less than two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

UPDATE: Hunt for gunman stepped up after two men attacked at Norwich shopping centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

“Undoubtedly the roads will be safer” - Norfolk woman speaks out after Prince Philip surrenders driving licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Nervy Farke ready for derby duel

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Win tickets to see My My My Delilah at Weston-super-Mare’s Playhouse Theatre

Glen Leon, who stars in One Night in Tom Jones as the Welsh singer.

DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

REVIEW: Snow White performance triumphs on village stage

Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs was performed at Draycotts Memorial Hall. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Picture Past: February 7, 1969 – Weston dodges snowstorm

Pictured with staff and guests at the dinner and dance held by Victoria Garage, Wston, are Mr. C.E.H. Saunders (M.D. Steel's Group) and Mrs Saunders; Mr. R.H. Hodge (M.D. Victoria Garage) and Mrs. Hodge; Mr. Eric Galliver (Steel's management board) and Mrs. Galliver and

MAP: Plans for more houses revealed for village

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists