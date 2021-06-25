News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston father’s challenge to ride 200 mile for the RNLI in son's memory

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:55 PM June 25, 2021   
Phil Bindon, Peter Elmont, Don Sutherland, Mike Huddlestone, Alan Jackon and Richard Spindler.

Phil Bindon, Peter Elmont, Don Sutherland, Mike Huddlestone, Alan Jackon and Richard Spindler.

A year after taking up cycling, a Weston father is swapping his hard hat for a cycle helmet and riding 200 miles in memory of his son Mike to raise £10,000 for the RNLI.

Passionate fisherman Mike Bindon was just 23 when he was swept out to sea off the coast of Cornwall in January 2014 after being hit by a freak wave.

His friend managed to call the emergency services and the RNLI were on the scene within 15 minutes with air support. Despite extensive searches, Mike was never found.

Phil Bindon, Liz Porter, Richard Goddard-Jones and Alan Jackson will be cycling 200 miles in aid of the RNLI.

Phil Bindon, Liz Porter, Richard Goddard-Jones and Alan Jackson will be cycling 200 miles in aid of the RNLI.

Dad Phil has since campaigned on behalf of the RNLI to raise awareness and received an Inspiring Communicator Award in 2016.

He has now set himself a new challenge of cycling from Weston to Padstow from tomorrow (Saturday), stopping at RNLI stations along the way to thank the volunteer crews for what they do.

Phil Bindon, Mike Huddlestone, build director at Edenstone Homes and Alan Jackson.

Phil Bindon, Mike Huddlestone, build director at Edenstone Homes and Alan Jackson.

Phil said: "I can’t turn the clock back and change what’s happened and I don’t want it to happen to anyone else, but if the RNLI volunteers can go out and risk their lives to save people, the least I can do is get on my bike.

"I had a bike when the kids were young but had never really done any cycling before. I took it up to keep me busy and fit, mentally and physically, during lockdown as there’s only so much gardening and decorating you can do.

"Mike would have been 30 last year and with that being a milestone that spurred me on and I had a lightbulb moment to raise money and awareness for the RNLI by cycling from Weston to Padstow.

"I think Mike would have a chuckle about his dad trying to cycle 200 miles."

Liz Porter, Phil Bindon and Alan Jackson are raising money for the RNLI in memory of Phil's son.

Liz Porter, Phil Bindon and Alan Jackson are raising money for the RNLI in memory of Phil's son.

Phil and his team will wear Ride for Mike shirts, provided by the Edenstone Foundation.

The foundation receives a proportion of the proceeds of every home sold by the Edenstone Group and has pledged to donate £1,500 to Phil’s fundraising.

To donate to Phil’s fundraiser go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/philip-bindon-cyclechallenge

Weston RNLI
Weston-super-Mare News

