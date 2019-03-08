Film about couple who met on D-Day released

A University Centre Weston (UCW) student has made a film about his grandparents meeting on D-Day.

Scott Morgan's film, called The D-Day We Met, tells the story of Raymond and Edie Wheeler meeting on the historic day of June 6, 1944 and the beginning of their relationship during the final days of World War Two.

The pair hit it off straight away after a chance meeting outside a shop in Horfield, and arranged to go dancing the next day.

The film sees Raymond discussing how they continued their relationship despite him being deployed in France to build and maintain Allied airfields and guard prisoners of war for the RAF in the aftermath of D-Day.

Raymond, aged 96, and Edie, 97, have four children, and live in a care home in Worle.

Scott, who studies the degree in film and media arts production at UCW, was originally planning to make a film about Raymond's work during the war, which led to him being in Germany on VE Day and on a ship in the Mediterranean on his way to the Far East on VJ Day.

He switched the focus when his grandfather started telling him about his grandparents' courtship.

Scott said: "I knew my grandfather was involved in D-Day and I wanted to find out more about it, but it was only when I was doing the research for the film he said 'oh, that was the day that I met your nan'.

"I felt his personal story of his time in the war and meeting my nan could mean a lot to other people, too."

Scott had his own photography studio in Torquay before enrolling at UCW, and also runs the Explorer Buddies YouTube channel with his wife Ellie, who studies lens-based media at UCW.

The D-Day We Met is available to watch on the UCWeston YouTube channel.