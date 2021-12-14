News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston firefighters star in new Christmas safety video

Paul Jones

Published: 2:19 PM December 14, 2021
Weston firefighters in safety video

Members of Weston's Green Watch took part in the safety video - Credit: AF&RS

Weston firefighters have played an on-screen role in helping people stay safe this Christmas. 

Members of Weston Fire Station's Green Watch took starring roles in a new video, launched ahead of the festive period, offering households advice on how to stay fire safe. 

The Avon Fire & Rescue Service (AF&RS) video, below, features a range of top tips. 

Watch manager in Weston, Matt Constance, said: “We work 365 days per year to keep you safe, and the Christmas period is no exception. 

"It’s so important that people recognise the dangers that this time of year can bring to the home, and how they can prevent an accident.” 

Tips featured in the video are: 

Decorate to your hearts content – but don’t decorate your smoke alarm. Leave it uncovered, and check it works before you start cooking 

Make sure you know what you’re doing. Find a recipe and check your method 

Give your dinner your full attention, even while you’re cooking it. Ask for help if you need it. 

Leave sparkling to your decorations and keep metal out of the microwave. 

