Weston telecoms company recognised for high customer satisfaction

A South West telecoms company based in Weston has been recognised with a high score in an industry customer satisfaction survey.

First Class Comms (FCC) is a telecommunications provider that supplies businesses with telephony and broadband across the region and achieved a high Net Promoter Score (NPS).

An NPS score measures customer satisfaction with a company that works in technology and is used worldwide.

FCC director, Mark Burland, said: "Over the past two years, every industry has been impacted by the pandemic in some form, and FCC wanted to see where they stood with their client base, and the results were astonishing.

“FCC had a score of +90 out of the 33 per cent of respondents who replied - the only company to have a recent NPS higher than us is Tesla.

"We know through the clients we keep that they absolutely want and deserve a first-class service when we manage their company mobiles and broadband services.

"The NPS survey proves to me and all of the FCC team that we are going above and beyond to keep our customers happy by responding quickly and listening to what they need."

The average score for a British company is +23.