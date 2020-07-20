Advanced search

Weston Flower Show cancelled - replaced with virtual version

PUBLISHED: 18:00 20 July 2020

Entries for the virtual Weston Flower show must be made before August 5.

Entries for the virtual Weston Flower show must be made before August 5.

(c) copyright newzulu.com

The Weston Flower Show will be judged virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virtual Weston Flower Show categories.The Virtual Weston Flower Show categories.

The Weston Flower Show has been cancelled and replaced with a virtual version.

John Chapman, chairman of the Weston Horticultural Board, confirmed the change, caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Weston Flower show will now take place virtually.The Weston Flower show will now take place virtually.

A statement from the event’s organisers said: “We propose holding a virtual Flower Show in the early part of August where exhibitors can submit photos of their entries for judging.

“We have had to restrict the entries to horticultural items. The show normally has many other categories, i.e. floral art, home craft, handicraft and children’s competitions.

The 2020 Weston Flower show has been cancelled due to coronavirus.The 2020 Weston Flower show has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

“The show will be open to all residents in the town.”

The virtual contest will judge flowers, vegetables, pot plants and garden categories, all of which will be made up of sub categories.

Entries need to be sent to westonhortsoc@gmail.com from July 25, with the deadline set for 8pm, August 5.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Man arrested after M5 stabbing near Weston

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

Primary school welcomes new headteacher in September

Headteacher Corinna Sutton will start her new role in September. Picture: Oldmixon Primary School

Weston seafront café and bar closes this month

The Terrace Cafe Bar in Weston will close permanently this month. Picture: Amers Kudhail for Google Street View

Man assaulted after entering travellers’ site

Most Read

M5 carriageway closed following fatal collision

Man arrested after M5 stabbing near Weston

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

Primary school welcomes new headteacher in September

Headteacher Corinna Sutton will start her new role in September. Picture: Oldmixon Primary School

Weston seafront café and bar closes this month

The Terrace Cafe Bar in Weston will close permanently this month. Picture: Amers Kudhail for Google Street View

Man assaulted after entering travellers’ site

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Devils clash features in latest Rebels rerun

Rasmus Jensen in action for Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Weston Flower Show cancelled - replaced with virtual version

Entries for the virtual Weston Flower show must be made before August 5.

154-home scheme gets the go-ahead – with move-ins to start next year

Plans have been approved for a 154-home development in Yatton.

Samaritans launch Talk to Us campaign

The Weston Samaritan free to use phone number is 116 123.

Bristol Airport flights numbers continue to increase

Bristol Airport has annoucned new travel safety measures