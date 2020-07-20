Weston Flower Show cancelled - replaced with virtual version

The Weston Flower Show will be judged virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Weston Flower Show has been cancelled and replaced with a virtual version.

John Chapman, chairman of the Weston Horticultural Board, confirmed the change, caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the event’s organisers said: “We propose holding a virtual Flower Show in the early part of August where exhibitors can submit photos of their entries for judging.

“We have had to restrict the entries to horticultural items. The show normally has many other categories, i.e. floral art, home craft, handicraft and children’s competitions.

“The show will be open to all residents in the town.”

The virtual contest will judge flowers, vegetables, pot plants and garden categories, all of which will be made up of sub categories.

Entries need to be sent to westonhortsoc@gmail.com from July 25, with the deadline set for 8pm, August 5.