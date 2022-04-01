Weston Flyer service to return

The A3 Weston Flyer bus service will return this month. - Credit: Jon Rowley

The A3 Weston Flyer bus route will return after a two-year hiatus, linking Weston Railway Station to Bristol Airport.

The service was suspended due to the Covid pandemic but returns as Bristol Airport expects an increase in passenger numbers.

The airport's commercial manager, Liz Macnaughton believes both staff and customers will be happy to see the A3 return.

She said: "We are delighted to see the return of the Weston Flyer service ahead of the busy Easter getaway.

"We are seeing an increase in customers travelling and the service has been missed by customers and colleagues alike.

"The restart of the service further demonstrates our commitment to providing alternatives to the car when travelling to and from Bristol Airport."

After departing Weston station, the route calls at Worle, Congresbury and Cleeve before reaching the irort.

The service will return to operation on Sunday (April 3)