PUBLISHED: 08:29 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:29 10 September 2019

Ryan Bolton at his Big Bakes Bakery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Featuring more than 80 fantastic local producers including farmers' market favourites like ales, cheese, pies and bread, alongside brand new flavours and a brilliant range of street food, Eat Weston promises another fantastic food and drink festival for all when it returns to the town on Saturday September 28.

This will be the eighth free Eat festival Weston has seen. Trading will take place from 10am-4pm at the Italian Gardens and Sovereign Centre where there will be something for everyone.

With a slightly new layout to provide visitors with a little more elbow room, the event will include gluten free, vegan and alcohol free choices, along with some award-winning producers and new product launches.

Anyone cycling to the festival will get a free rucksack cover and Griffin Cycles will be offering free bike check-ups. TravelWest will also be on hand to provide travel advice.

Cook School will be situated in the Sovereign Centre, celebrating the flavours of Italy. It will run from 10.30am-12.30pm and 1.30-3.30pm with hands on sessions making egg frittata and pesto.

Next door to the cook school will be Zara Emily's Print Workshop where visitors will be invited to screen print their own tote bag - perfect for all your food festival purchases!

Outside on the lawns, Punch and Judy shows, circus skills workshops, buskers and a face painter will entertain.

The organisers are continuing their campaign to be single use plastic free and are urging people to bring their own bags.n

