Weston Foodbank given share in food chain's £3,500 donation

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 12:45 PM January 26, 2021    Updated: 6:59 AM January 27, 2021
Weston Foodbank is benefitting from a share of £3,500, money donated by a fast-food chain, to the charity’s offices across the region 

The funds were raised by McDonald’s staff with restaurant donating the value of money they would have spent on staff Christmas parties. 

Franchisee Tim Lamb, who owns and operates 11 restaurants across Somerset, said: “After what has been such a difficult year for everyone, my team and I felt we had to do our bit to support the brilliant organisations in our local community, that do so much for people in need.

"We know how vital this donation will be to them, especially at this time of year and we hope that it goes some way to making a positive impact for our community.” 

The total amount of £3,500 was donated to five foodbanks and church projects across Somerset. 

