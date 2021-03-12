News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston Foodbank secures vital grant

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM March 12, 2021   
Weston Foodbank feed thousands of children during lockdown.

The charity signed the lease to its new warehouse in September of last year. - Credit: Weston Foodbank

Weston Foodbank has secured more than £9,000 of funding to increase the capacity of food it can offer people who rely on the charity.

The foodbank, on North Street, will also renovate its recently acquired warehouse which helps store produce.

Manager, Frederique Wigmore has welcomed the investment made by the Waste and Resource Action Programme (WRAP) on behalf of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA).

Weston Foodbank secures £10k grant funding

Weston Foodbank volunteers Jenny Moore and Wendy Kelly pose with its new triple fridge. - Credit: Weston Foodbank

Ms Wigmore said: "The grant from WRAP has enabled us to purchase a new freezer and a triple fridge so that we can now hold surplus bread, fresh milk, fruit and vegetables donated to us.

"This widens what we can include with our standard emergency food parcels for families and individuals facing a crisis point in their lives."

Last year, during the coronavirus pandemic, the charity provided more than 6,500 people with emergency food - with 40 per cent of these being children.

"We are excited by the prospects that this grant opens for us as we know that many of our clients appreciate the extra items we can sometimes offer.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man stabbed in robbery near Weston
  2. 2 Students 'humiliated' after school uniform mix-up
  3. 3 Reclaim The Night vigil to take place in Weston this weekend
  1. 4 Call for dog mess database in North Somerset
  2. 5 Council calls off Weston Air Festival 2021 but summer events planned
  3. 6 Man jailed in connection with drug offences in North Somerset
  4. 7 Decaying trees in town centre to be replaced
  5. 8 Weston AFC, where every female member feels valued and supported
  6. 9 Homes to be built in former quarry
  7. 10 Plans to demolish North Somerset pub refused

"Now we are able to increase the sources of redistributed food to make our emergency parcels healthier and more varied."

Weston Foodbank fed more than 6,000 people in 2020.

Natalie Batchelor inside Weston Foodbank's warehouse. - Credit: Weston Foodbank

The bulk of the foodbank's stock has since been moved from its North Street centre and any temporary additional storage locations it was using.

The funds also enabled the charity to purchase more personal protective equipment (PPE) for its staff, reducing the risk of spreading Covid-19 when delivering food, and shelving equipment for its new warehouse to which the lease was signed in September.

In total, a £9,329 grant was handed to Weston Foodbank by the WRAP charity.

Ms Wigmore added: "The grant received from WRAP is enabling us to continue and extend our work at a time when we are facing a substantial increase in the numbers of clients referred to us."

For more information on the foodbank or to find out how to donate to it, log on to  www.westonsupermare.foodbank.org.uk

Charity News
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

North Somerset Council

Council plans to introduce 20mph limit in Weston

Carrington Walker

person
Bristol Airport. Picture: Bristol Airport

Holiday Destinations

Bristol Airport 'confident' after euro airline commits to daily routes

Carrington Walker

person
Rough sleeper's tent

Avon and Somerset Police

Rough sleepers evicted from Weston park

Carrington Walker

person
Puxton Park plans to reopen in early July.

Raising

Mud Master obstacle course coming to Puxton Park

Carrington Walker

person
Comments powered by Disqus