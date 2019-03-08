Hundreds of pounds presented to armed forces charity
PUBLISHED: 14:00 10 March 2019
Three businesses have helped raised hundreds of pounds for an armed forces charity.
Weston Football Club, NK Sports and Somerset Signing & Framing Co have managed to raise £750 for the Royal British Legion.
They managed the feat by auctioning off five shirts from their FA Cup first round game against Wrexham Football Club.
The game was played on November 11 on Remembrance Day.
In the FA Cup game, Weston lost 2-0 to their opponents, conceding two second-half goals against their National League visitors.
Signed shirts were auctioned off on the framing company’s Facebook page where fans were invited to place their bids.
Oli Bliss, managing director at Weston Football Club, said: “As a business, we are honoured to be involved in supporting the Royal British Legion.”
The legion provides financial, social and emotional support to members and veterans of the British Armed Forces, their families and dependants.