Donation made to foodbank

Left to right: Mike Williams (master of Birnbeck Lodge), Charlotte Dando (Foodbank volunteer), Frederique Wigmore (Foodbank Manager) and Gordon Vinnicombe (master of St Kew Lodge). Picture: Weston Freemasons Archant

Weston Foodbank received a donation of almost £3,000 to help it continue to serve the community.

A presentation of £2,900 was made on behalf of Weston Freemasons to the foodbank, in North Street.

A Freemasons spokesman said: “In these difficult and challenging times, we all need to support our local communities and especially provide help in looking after the most vulnerable and needy.

“Everyone was particularly careful to ensure social distancing was maintained throughout the presentation.

“We thank the foodbank for the incredible work they do in helping vulnerable people across Weston.”

In the first two weeks of the pandemic, the foodbank saw demand rise by 81 per cent.

The foodbank is running collection points across Weston and Worle throughout the lockdown.

For information, go to westonsupermare.foodbank.org.uk.