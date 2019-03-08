Seasoned fundraiser donates £2k after 20-mile pier walk

Local fund raising manager for Cancer Research UK Becky Trout, presenting a certificate of appreciation to Paul Hobbs, who raised £2000 for Cancer Research UK from his Grand Pier sponsored walk. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

An avid fundraiser is 'delighted' to have reached his target after walking 20 miles around Weston's Grand Pier.

Paul Hobbs, aged 70, walked laps of the pier's boardwalk for five hours to celebrate 25 years of fundraising.

The dedicated fundraiser wanted to walk 10 miles for Cancer Research in memory of his brother-in-law, but he managed to cover double the distance.

He also hoped to raise £2,000 for the cause and he is thrilled to have reached his goal.

He said: "I'm delighted. Thanks to the pier for their co-operation with the event and a big thank you to everybody who helped support it and donated to me. "Reaching the target was overwhelming. It's been brilliant and rewarding."

Paul was supported by a number of well-known faces during his walk including former mayor of Weston, councillor Michael Lyall, Brian Tinnion from Bristol City FC and Luke Russe from Bristol Rovers FC.