Seasoned fundraiser donates £2k after 20-mile pier walk

PUBLISHED: 19:00 21 May 2019

Local fund raising manager for Cancer Research UK Becky Trout, presenting a certificate of appreciation to Paul Hobbs, who raised £2000 for Cancer Research UK from his Grand Pier sponsored walk. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Local fund raising manager for Cancer Research UK Becky Trout, presenting a certificate of appreciation to Paul Hobbs, who raised £2000 for Cancer Research UK from his Grand Pier sponsored walk. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

An avid fundraiser is 'delighted' to have reached his target after walking 20 miles around Weston's Grand Pier.

Paul Hobbs, aged 70, walked laps of the pier's boardwalk for five hours to celebrate 25 years of fundraising.

The dedicated fundraiser wanted to walk 10 miles for Cancer Research in memory of his brother-in-law, but he managed to cover double the distance.

More: Paul Hobbs raises hundreds in Grand Pier walk.

He also hoped to raise £2,000 for the cause and he is thrilled to have reached his goal.

He said: "I'm delighted. Thanks to the pier for their co-operation with the event and a big thank you to everybody who helped support it and donated to me. "Reaching the target was overwhelming. It's been brilliant and rewarding."

Paul was supported by a number of well-known faces during his walk including former mayor of Weston, councillor Michael Lyall, Brian Tinnion from Bristol City FC and Luke Russe from Bristol Rovers FC.

Most Read

Woman living in ‘disgusting’ Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Delays likely after roundabout crash

Police received 46 calls, with 23 crimes recorded. Picture: Mark Atherton

Crews race to fire in Weston suburbs

Crews from Weston atteneded a fire at a garage in Mead Vale. Picture: Avon and Somerset Fire Service

New mayor of Weston wants to improve town and change stigma around mental health

Mark Canniford was elected as the new mayor of Weston. Picture: Andrew Thompson

