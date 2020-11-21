Weston fundraiser donates hundreds to hospital for saving his life

Published: 5:37 PM November 21, 2020

Paul Hobbs with items donated to his online auction. - Credit: Paul Hobbs

An avid fundraiser from Weston has raised £2,500 for Above & Beyond with an online auction.

Paul Hobbs has raised more than £750,000 for numerous charities over the past 25 years.

He hoped to celebrate 25 years of fundraising with a big event at Ashton Gate last September, but the fundraiser had to be postponed while he had life-saving heart surgery.

The event was rearranged for March, but postponed again due to Covid, so Paul decided to hold an online auction instead.

The auction raised thousands of pounds which will go to the Bristol Royal Infirmary’s heart institute, to thank staff for saving his life.

Some of the items sold included a Roger Federer signed shirt, Bristol City and Bristol Bears signed shirts, Bristol Rovers tickets, a Freddie Flintoff signed framed picture and Man Utd VIP match day hospitality.

Paul has already set his sights his next fundraiser - a walking marathon in aid of the British Heart Foundation next April.