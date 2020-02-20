Group to climb three mountains for charity

A group of fundraisers will take on a daunting climb for charity.

Team Aunty Mary, also known as The Peaky Climbers are set to take on the gruelling National Three Peaks Challenge in June to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK in memory of Mary Aspinall.

Mary was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April 2019 and died six months later aged 64.

The five-year survival rate of pancreatic cancer is just 6.9 per cent, making it the lowest of all common cancers.

Diagnosis is often not made until the disease is in the advanced stages, making it harder or impossible to treat.

The team, which comprises of Mary's nieces, nephews, brother and sister-in-Law decided to take on the challenge to raise awareness and much needed funds for this cruel illness.

The aim of the event is to climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowden, the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales respectively, within 24 hours.

Preparations started in January and the team hope to take on Pen-y-fan in Wales as the next step in their training programme.

Team member Chris Beers said: "Mary was an intelligent, independent, free spirited and fun loving lady who meant a great deal to us all.

"She loved her family and we loved her, which is why we decided to take on this challenge in her honour.

"We would like to thank everyone who has sponsored us so far, particular thanks go to Weston RFC where Mary used to work for their incredible hospitality and generosity."

