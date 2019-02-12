Power tools stolen from Weston shop

Weston Garden Machinery. Picture: Google Archant

People have been urged to be vigilant after power tools were stolen from a Weston-super-Mare shop.

Some of the stolen items. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Some of the stolen items. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a large number of gardening tools from Weston Garden Machinery, in Winterstoke Road, on Wednesday between 10-10.30pm.

More than 25 items were taken during the incident including chainsaws, leaf blowers and a hedge trimmer, which are all Stihl or Husqvarna branded items.

A police spokesman said: “We are urging people to be vigilant, particularly second-hand shop owners and organisers of car boot sales this weekend, and contact us if they are offered any such items.

“We are also appealing to tree surgeon companies to come forward who may have been offered Stihl chainsaws, with model reference number and blade lengths varying from 10-24 inches, Stihl leaf blowers, a Stihl hedge trimmer HS45 with a 24-inch blade, and Husqvarna chainsaws in various blade lengths from 14-28 inches.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 and quote the crime reference 5219038484.