Weston garden of kindness to flourish with poppy rocks

The memorial area of Grove Park was decorated with 100 painted rocks in 2018, marking the centennial of WWI. Archant

Poppy rocks could soon appear again in Weston, with the chance for people to get crafty with some paint for Remembrance Day.

Members of Weston Super Rocks decorated the memorial area of Grove Park with 100 rocks painted with poppies in 2018, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Director of intergenerational activities, Tania Bodalia, hopes this will become an annual event.

She said: “If at least 100 rockers paint one poppy rock, we will achieve this show of remembrance again. Help us to remember those who have fought and died for us over the years.”

Poppy Rocks can be left at the field of remembrance, at the front right-hand green of the War Memorial, from November 6-8, and should be sealed with an outdoor waterproof varnish, have post a pic, keep or rehide written on the front and Weston Super Rocks on the back so others can post a photo if your rock is moved.