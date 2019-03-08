Gallery

PICTURES: Hospital’s scanner appeal reaches £400,000 funding target

Graham Paine Chairman of the Trust and June Stephen Chair of the league of Friends Weston General Hospital has reached the end of its scanner appeal. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

A three-year fundraising campaign at Weston General Hospital has come to an end after £400,000 was raised.

The hospital’s scanner appeal reached its total through events including a bike-athon, a sponsored walk, a night at the races and a carol concert.

The project, which launched in April 2016, was jointly run by the league of friends and Weston Area Health NHS Trust to coincide with the former’s diamond jubilee, with the aim of raising £400,000 for life-saving digital scanning equipment and refurbishing the hospital’s X-ray department.

A celebration to mark the end of the appeal took place on March 23, where 80 people attended and were able to take a tour of the department.

June Stephen, chairman of Weston General Hospital League of Friends, said: “The appeal has been a great success.

“I have been amazed by the support of the volunteers and societies over the last few years and the hours of fundraising which people have put in.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who’s helped, no matter how big or small.”

The campaign was delivered in three phases, the first of which was the relocation of the reporting room for radiologists and X-ray reporters, which provides patients with quick low dose imaging.

An in-patient waiting area will provide privacy and dignity for patients coming to X-ray is nearing completion, with an expected end date of November 30.

The third phase introduced an X-ray reception which includes an office for closed and private conversations with patients.

These changes will keep the service running for the next 20 years as systems become more electronic, enabling the department to implement a patient self-check-in in the future.

Jackie Smith, the trust’s radiology manager, said: “Already the department is seeing the benefits. The appeal has transformed the area – we have a bright, modern department, with excellent patient facilities and high tech diagnostic equipment.

“Our staff have been marvellous working through disruption as areas have closed and then re-opened again.

“They are so excited about the improvements which have been made.”

