Save Weston A&E ‘concerned’ by long-term idea to scrap A&E

Protest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel, back in February. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Save Weston A&E campaigners are concerned at the level of detail there is in provisional plans to cut Weston General Hospital services.

A NHS report which has been sent to Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group outlines potential changes, including the downgrading of A&E to an urgent treatment centre.

Save Weston A&E wants a 24/7 emergency department.

Its spokesman said: “While the CCG states these plans are still being worked upon we believe that they are at a sufficiently advanced state to be of concern.

“The long-term financial aims of the CCG will not be met by the current consultation inevitably resulting in future drastic cuts at Weston hospital.

“It is questionable whether making this a two-stage drawn-out process is actually achieving the proper transparency and clarity the public require to gain a clear understanding of what services will change and be lost at Weston hospital.

“It is vital the CCG takes on board the concerns raised by senior doctors, both in terms of Weston hospital and the impact on the South West health services.”