Action plan agreed to retain trainee doctors at Weston General Hospital’s A&E department

Trainee doctors will continue in their posts at Weston General Hospital's A&E, diminishing fears the department would be forced to close.

Health bosses said last week they would have 'no alternative but to shut A&E entirely' due to concerns over the safety of patients and young medics.

Trainees at Weston Area Health NHS Trust had raised concerns about the support and supervision available to them to provide safe care in the department, where the General Medical Council (GMC) conditions on training environments had been breached repeatedly over the past year.

Despite the hospital's efforts to address concerns around trainee supervision and adequate staffing levels, the GMC remained concerned the health system was unable to provide a sustainable plan to tackle underlying issues.

In September, the GMC wrote to the trust seeking a concrete action plan, and following representations submitted by Weston Area Health NHS Trust (WAHT) and health partners, the GMC has determined there is evidence of deliverable plans which should address concerns, with progress underway to bring about sustainable improvements.

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group unanimously agreed on October 1 to make A&E's overnight closure, which has been temporarily in place since July 2017, permanent.

Dr Peter Collins, medical director at WAHT, told the Mercury: "Weston's A&E is a valuable learning environment for junior doctors and we are absolutely committed to ensuring they receive a consistently high quality training experience.

"We are pleased the GMC has recognised our commitment to achieving this, and the progress we have made to date.

"Working with health partners across the region, we will continue focusing our efforts on enhancing the training experience, and we're confident that we'll continue to deliver the improvements required."

The GMC and Health Education England, which places doctors in training posts, will continue to monitor conditions in the department.

If the action plan is not delivered or further concerns are found in the training environment, the GMC will re-assess and may need to reconsider further conditions on approval.