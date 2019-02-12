Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Consultants ‘disappointed’ over rejected proposal for Weston’s A&E

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 February 2019

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Archant

Consultants from Weston General Hospital are ‘disappointed and concerned’ their proposal, which they believe could reopen the A&E overnight, has not been formally considered.

The consultants’ body developed a plan for inpatient teams supporting emergency doctors, which would enable the A&E to reopen permanently.

MORE: Decision on a 24/7 A&E ‘not a done deal.

A consultants’ spokesman said: “The safety of the hospital’s patients and the people of Weston and the surrounding areas must be the highest priority.

“We call on the CCG to not just listen to the Weston consultants but to act by formally discussing and approving a trial and evaluation of the proposed model before its final decision is made.

“This action is important for Weston but has wider implications as an innovative model which could help to sustain emergency departments in small district hospitals across the UK.”

MORE: Protests over plan to close A&E overnight permanently.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston house burgled twice in one week

Burglars targeted the house twice in one week.

DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

Charges to be introduced at revamped seafront car parks

Sand Road Car Park in Sandbay, reopening after refusbishment by North Somerset. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Top council jobs with six-figure salaries vacant months after departures

Weston-super-Mare Town Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

Front Street. Picture: Google

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

#includeImage($article, 225)

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Appeal for volunteers to help keep speeding down in Locking Castle

Locking Castle, speedwatch volunteers Andrea Stevens and Steven Taplin with PCSO's Heather Searle and Bee Mazur. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston woman who impersonated police officer to steal from ‘vulnerable’ pensioner jailed

Tracey Hayward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

Front Street. Picture: Google

REVIEW: The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is comedy genius

Caprice, Cooper and Sam try to fool the FBI agent. Picture: Robert Day

Open day held for ‘fully-sustainable’ sports complex ahead of opening

The exterior of Wedmore’s new sports facility. Picture: IAN MONSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists