Weston General Hospital to reopen ‘as soon as possible’

PUBLISHED: 16:55 04 June 2020

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Health bosses are working to ensure Weston General Hospital can accept new patients and reopen the A&E department ‘as soon as possible’.

Coronavirus re-testing of all inpatients has continued this week, with no new cases in non-COVID wards identified since the temporary measures taken by the hospital were introduced on May 25.

These results indicate no in-hospital transmission of the infection.

The initial round of staff testing suggests approximately six per cent of the staff are asymptomatic and infected with Covid-19 and the hospital is in the process of repeat testing all its staff.

Any members of staff who have tested positive have self-isolated inline with national guidance.

Alongside the testing programme, planning is underway with the aim to reopen services at the earliest opportunity.

Chief executive at University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust, Robert Woolley, said: “It’s encouraging we continue to see no evidence of in-hospital transmission.

“This is a reflection of the hard work and commitment of our staff to tackle this situation and keep our patients and each other safe.

“We will continue to test patients and staff regularly as part of the careful planning to ensure we can reopen services as soon as possible. This includes deep-cleaning the hospital and carefully working through how we open our doors to new patients, while maintaining the safety of our patients and staff.

“We continue to work closely with our health and care partners in preparation for re-opening and arrangements remain in place for new patients to access treatment and care in other appropriate healthcare settings in the area, should they need it.”

