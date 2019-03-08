Weston rated one of UK's top hospitals by healthcare specialists

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston Area Health NHS Trust (WAHT). Archant

Weston General Hospital has been named as one of the top hospitals for 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Top Hospitals awards are based on an analysis of more than 20 performance indicators by health improvement specialists CHKS.

Figures from all UK hospitals trusts were analysed by CHKS.

James Rimmer, chief executive of Weston Area Health Trust (WAHT) which runs the hospital, said: "This is wonderful news, for both staff and patients.

"We hear so many kind words from grateful patients and always try to share these with staff so they understand the positive impact they have on the lives of our patients and their families.

"Receiving this award publicly recognises the high-quality, safe and effective care delivered here at Weston every day."

The data is regularly submitted by hospitals to NHS Digital to help track performance in a number of areas, including quality of care and patient safety.